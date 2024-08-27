Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive super exciting news

Kate Middleton gave fans a ray of hope when she was spotted attending Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate with Prince William and Prince George.



In photos obtained from the Balmoral estate, Kate could be seen beaming with happiness as she sat beside William, who was also sporting a wide smile.

Now, speaking on The Morning Show, royal expert Patricia Treble unveiled a super exciting news regarding the Princes of Wales’ health.

During the show, the expert was asked if it was a "positive sign" that Princess Kate was spotted with her family going for the church service on Sunday, to which she said that it was a “very good sign.”

“So like all the senior members are there and the only reason we know that they're there is that they get photographed very badly as they're driving to church on Sunday,” she said, referring to low quality photographs of the members of the royal family coming from Balmoral.

“We know that William drove Kate, we think the kids were in the backseat but we're not actually sure and it's a great sign because this is the farthest she's traveled anywhere,” the expert said of Kate’s health.

She continued: “The fact that her doctors allowed her to obviously go up to Scotland is I think a very, very positive sign for those who were wondering.”