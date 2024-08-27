 
Geo News

Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive super exciting news

Kate Middleton recently made her first public appearance since travelling to Balmoral for vacation

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Kate Middleton health: Royal fans receive super exciting news

Kate Middleton gave fans a ray of hope when she was spotted attending Crathie Church on the Balmoral Estate with Prince William and Prince George.

In photos obtained from the Balmoral estate, Kate could be seen beaming with happiness as she sat beside William, who was also sporting a wide smile.

Now, speaking on The Morning Show, royal expert Patricia Treble unveiled a super exciting news regarding the Princes of Wales’ health.

During the show, the expert was asked if it was a "positive sign" that Princess Kate was spotted with her family going for the church service on Sunday, to which she said that it was a “very good sign.”

“So like all the senior members are there and the only reason we know that they're there is that they get photographed very badly as they're driving to church on Sunday,” she said, referring to low quality photographs of the members of the royal family coming from Balmoral.

“We know that William drove Kate, we think the kids were in the backseat but we're not actually sure and it's a great sign because this is the farthest she's traveled anywhere,” the expert said of Kate’s health.

She continued: “The fact that her doctors allowed her to obviously go up to Scotland is I think a very, very positive sign for those who were wondering.”

Prince Harry praised over latest move
Prince Harry praised over latest move
King Charles ready to sacrifice Prince Harry with heartbreaking move
King Charles ready to sacrifice Prince Harry with heartbreaking move
Katie Price stuns in all-black ensemble for court day after arrest warning
Katie Price stuns in all-black ensemble for court day after arrest warning
Joe Jonas shifts focus from negativity in upcoming new album post divorce
Joe Jonas shifts focus from negativity in upcoming new album post divorce
King Charles adopts meaningful strategy to deal with Meghan Markle
King Charles adopts meaningful strategy to deal with Meghan Markle
Channing Tatum spills the beans on avoiding household chores for a year
Channing Tatum spills the beans on avoiding household chores for a year
Kate Middleton launches new mission for Prince Harry video
Kate Middleton launches new mission for Prince Harry
Nicole Kidman teases about her steamy project 'Babygirl'
Nicole Kidman teases about her steamy project 'Babygirl'