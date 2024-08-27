 
'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers

'The Deb' marks Rebel Wilson's directing debut

August 27, 2024

'The Deb' gets private screening amid Revel Wilson's battle with producers

Rebel WIlson's new film The Deb had a private screening at WME Beverly Hills office on Monday.

Despite the heated dispute between Wilson and the film's producers, the actress attended the screening.

According to Variety, Wilson thanked guests for their support, urging them to “laugh and cry” while watching the film.

The film, marking Wilson's directing debut, focuses on two teenage girls preparing for a debutante ball in the Australian Outback.

For the unversed, the film comes amid the Pitch Perfect actress' legal battle with producers Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden.

Wilson, 44, has accused them of financial misconduct and sexual harassment, while they have countered with a defamation lawsuit against her. 

However, the producers have not commented publicly on these claims.

The film’s world premiere is set for September 15 at the Toronto Film Festival, where it will close the event. Despite the ongoing feud, The Deb is expected to be one of the festival’s highlights, with the premiere already sold out.

