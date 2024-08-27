 
Blake Lively receives support amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

The inner circle of Blake Lively continues to stand behind her as she faces backlash

August 27, 2024

As the It Ends With Us drama is unfolding, Blake Lively is on the receiving end, but her inner circle remains firm in her support.

Recently, her elder sister Robyn Lively wished her on her 37th birthday on social media.

Under the post, a fan dropped a comment, Blake is a lovely human being! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her are so much greater than the negative voices. Happy Birthday Blake!!." To which, the Teen Witch star replied, “Thank you for this.” 

This show of support comes on the back of controversies the Green Lantern star found herself during her latest movie's press tours.

The backlash against the actress mounted so much that an insider told The Daily Mail she “is definitely saddened by the hate she is getting and is trying not to let it affect her but it is.”

"She (Blake) thought this was her moment to shine but is now looking at it like the end of her career.”

They spilled, “She’s fearing no one will want to work with her after this,” adding, "really wants to continue producing and directing and acting but she knows she needs to take a step back for a minute to reassess the future."

