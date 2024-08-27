Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie not willing to drop fight over Chateau Miraval

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's feud over their French estate Château Miraval has failed to reach a conclusion

The couple has still locked horns over their 1,200-acre property that they purchased for $28.5 million in 2008, Radar Online reported.

In February 2022, Pitt initiated a lawsuit against Jolie for selling her share of the winery to a Russian billionaire without his consent.

In turn, Jolie slapped Pitt with a $250 million cross-complaint for using the estate to gain leverage in their ongoing custody battle following their infamous plane incident.

For those unversed, Pitt's lawsuit came after Jolie requested custody of their six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.



Jolie is of the opinion that Pitt's pressure to sign a non-disclosure agreement at the time prompted the sale of her shares. She also accused Pitt of trying to silence her on domestic violence and control the narrative with the NDA, the outlet added.

Pitt rubbished the claims saying it was nothing more than a standard business practice.

While the couple refuse to close on their feud, Jolie's father has urged both to find peace for the sake of their six children.