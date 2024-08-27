Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics

Hollywood was in uproar recently after the trailer of Megalopolis used fake quotes from critics. Amid the controversy, its star Laurence Fishburne was busy with something else.



It turned out to be politics as The Matrix star revealed he was watching the DNC or Democratic National Convention when the drama related to his film happened.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the John Wick star said, “I’m here in London, and somebody told me about it, but I was busy watching the DNC.“

He also said, "I was like, ‘I need to focus on this. I can’t be bothered with whatever that is.’ So I’m not aware of what it is, exactly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Laurence admitted the trailer missed the mark in driving home the message, “Yeah, it’s weird.”

On the other hand, Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola acknowledged the film starred controversial actors, including Jon Voight and Shia LeBeouf.

“What I didn’t want to happen is that we’re deemed some woke Hollywood production that’s simply lecturing viewers,” he told Rolling Stone. “The cast features people who were canceled at one point or another."

"There were people who were archconservatives and others who were extremely politically progressive. But we were all working on one film together. That was interesting, I thought.”