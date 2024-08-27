 
Geo News

Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics

The narrator of the 'Megalopolis' trailer, Laurence Fishburne chooses politics over drama

By
Web Desk
|

August 27, 2024

Laurence Fishburne skips Megalopolis drama for politics
Laurence Fishburne skips 'Megalopolis' drama for politics

Hollywood was in uproar recently after the trailer of Megalopolis used fake quotes from critics. Amid the controversy, its star Laurence Fishburne was busy with something else.

It turned out to be politics as The Matrix star revealed he was watching the DNC or Democratic National Convention when the drama related to his film happened.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the John Wick star said, “I’m here in London, and somebody told me about it, but I was busy watching the DNC.“

He also said, "I was like, ‘I need to focus on this. I can’t be bothered with whatever that is.’ So I’m not aware of what it is, exactly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Laurence admitted the trailer missed the mark in driving home the message, “Yeah, it’s weird.”

On the other hand, Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola acknowledged the film starred controversial actors, including Jon Voight and Shia LeBeouf.

“What I didn’t want to happen is that we’re deemed some woke Hollywood production that’s simply lecturing viewers,” he told Rolling Stone. “The cast features people who were canceled at one point or another."

"There were people who were archconservatives and others who were extremely politically progressive. But we were all working on one film together. That was interesting, I thought.”

Kylie Jenner determined to give Timothee Chalamet another chance: Source video
Kylie Jenner determined to give Timothee Chalamet another chance: Source
Meghan Markle's smart move saves King Charles from 'very difficult' situation video
Meghan Markle's smart move saves King Charles from 'very difficult' situation
Prince Harry set to make big announcement amid King Charles offer
Prince Harry set to make big announcement amid King Charles offer
King Charles finally receives good news amid health crisis
King Charles finally receives good news amid health crisis
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie not willing to drop fight over Chateau Miraval
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie not willing to drop fight over Chateau Miraval
Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report
Justin Timberlake to face the worst amid Britney Spears movie: Report
Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Minors suing Kanye West afraid of 'harassment' and 'psychological harm'
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report
Ben Affleck 'forced' Jennifer Lopez to end two-year marriage: Report