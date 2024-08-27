Kylie Jenner determined to give Timothee Chalamet another chance: Source

Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to keep beau Timothee Chalamet close even when she is feeling betrayed.



According to the latest findings of In Touch Weekly, the 27-year-old entrepreneur is heartbroken since she came to know that her boyfriend is not loyal to her.

As per an insider, the Dune star is secretly seeing other woman despite being in the mother of two for almost sixteen months.

“Kylie and Timothée have never said they’re exclusive, so in his book he hasn’t done anything wrong,” a confidante revealed.

They went on to add, “Kylie, of course, feels differently. She’s betrayed — not to mention humiliated.”

Explaining the reason for this, the source mentioned, “There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year.”

“It’s put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings- attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere,” they continued.

However, Kylie reportedly wants to give the Wonka star a chance to make amends and stay committed to her.

“Kylie is angry, but she also knows she and Timothée are a power couple. They both benefit from this relationship. So Kylie will probably give him another chance. Maybe now they will finally have that “exclusive” conversation, so they both know where they stand,” the insider concluded.