Amy Robach blames T.J. Holmes for downfall: Source

Photo: Amy Robach fights with T.J. Holmes for downfall: Source

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly not smitten with each other anymore.

According to an insider close to In Touch Weekly, “The honeymoon period is definitely over between them.”

They also mentioned the former GMA hosts “spend more time fighting than anything else!”

Another confidante revealed, “They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone.”

“They saw themselves as a storybook couple, but the public sees them as sleazy cheaters,” the former tipster continued and noted, “That’s not the kind of reputation a serious news program wants to recruit to their team!”

“The bloom is off the rose and all they see in each other is the person that likely caused their downfall,” the insider says.

They also pointed out T.J.’s lack of commitment and shared, “She gave up everything for him,” adding, “This relationship is on borrowed time!”

Addressing the blooming romance of their former partner, the insider told the outlet, “Of course, their exes are getting a kick out of it.

In conclusion, the second insider claimed, “It actually wouldn’t surprise people if Andrew and Marilee make it down the aisle before they do!”