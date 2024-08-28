Glen Powell 'trumps' Ryan Gosling in Hollywood charms

Ryan Gosling is a heartthrob among fans; however, according to a new report, there is a new competition on the block: Glen Powell.



Citing a Hollywood producer, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Wrap that the Top Gun: Maverick star appeal is received well by different spectrums of genders, unlike the Barbie star, whose aura, according to the person, is confined to females.

"An up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him. Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.”

However, another source earlier described the instant fame had gotten into the Texas star's head and made him less humble.

“I give Glen a lot of credit for parlaying small parts 10 years ago in movies like 'The Dark Knight Rises' into a blossoming career where you can put his face on the poster and people will show up and see him,” the tipster tattled to Life & Style.

The insider knowledgeable about Glen's attitude after claiming to have worked with him said, “It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is."

"Right now, his fix for this is to move back to Texas, but he’s only going to face the same issues with the women he comes across there.”