Prince Harry ‘secretly regrets' outing Prince William ‘fiery temper'

Prince Harry is not proud of his achievements with 'Spare,' is it noted.



The Duke of Sussex, who set the record with his best selling non-fiction book, secretly regrets turning on his family with bombshell revelations.

Royal expert Dr Tessa Dunlop tells the Mirror : "Aged thirty-eight, a man in early middle age entered the Guinness Book of Records: Prince Harry 's autobiography, Spare, became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

"No mean feat, but not one that the Duke of Sussex looks likely to repeat with the release of the paperback edition in October this year. Spare's jacket image will remain unchanged, ditto the written contents.”

"To repeat his sales success, Harry needed to give us something new. His decision not to is indicative of a less impetuous Prince, but one no nearer royal reconciliation. The paperback's unchanged text is in line with the Duke's pledge to move on from looking back.

"Widely criticised for indiscretions about his family, from brother William's fiery temper (who can forget the dog bowl antics) and 'alarming baldness', to broadsides against his stepmother, Camilla, the 'Other Woman', Spare was deemed by many to have gone too far. But as tell-all books go, Harry could have divulged much more, and traditionally paperbacks are the ideal space to reboot the narrative and double down on the money.

"From the Sussexes' Frogmore Cottage 'eviction' to a cold shoulder from the King during the Invictus 10th anniversary celebrations, Harry had the chance to press home his commercial advantage. But the Duke is playing a longer game. Too much whinging does his brand no favours, and with cancer impacting both his father and sister-in-law Kate, now is not the time to have another pop."

Amid this, Harry has decided to keep mum about his scandalous confessions.

Dr Dunlop notes: "He has decided to stay shtum is indicative of the cold war which persists within the Royal Family. On the eve of his 40th birthday, there is little sign of a reconciliation. The uncomfortable stalemate persists. My hunch is that deep down Harry regrets some of what he has written, but like so many men, he is way too proud to admit it."