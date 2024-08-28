Queen Camilla handles ‘madness' around her with simple technique: Read

Queen Camilla admits she steers clear of the drama around her to calm her nerves.



Wife of King Charles, recently spoke on her Queen’s Reading Room podcast, where she touched upon her favourite past time, that helps her transport into another world.

The Queen Consort told listeners: “When you’ve had a sort of mad day and everything’s going wrong, you can just sit down, take a deep breath, pick up a book and there you go - you’re transported into another world.”

She then continued: “You forget what’s going on around you, and it’s a wonderful feeling of getting really engrossed and cutting yourself off from the rest of the world.”

This comes as Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, branded Camilla his ‘wicked step mother.’

Lady Lansdowne, godmother to Camilla’s daughter Laura Lopes, said the Queen Consort was hurt by the comments.

She told The Sunday Times: “Of course it bothers her, of course it hurts.”

“But she doesn’t let it get to her. Her philosophy is always, ‘Don’t make a thing of it and it will settle down — least said, soonest mended.’”