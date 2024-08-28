Jeremy Allen White answers key 'The Bear' S4 question

The Bear is renewed for season four; but, there is no clue on when the show will go to the floor. Its star Jeremy Allen White might have that answer.



During an interview with the Esquire, the Shameless star was asked about when the filming will start on the new season.

“I’m not sure exactly when. I know it’s not going to be until next year. I imagine sometime early next year, a similar start date to the last couple of years: February/March time,” he said.

However, the 33-year-old earlier gave insight into his character's future during season three's premiere at El Capitan Theatre.

“He never seems to be able to apologize very well,” he added “You see Carmy make some similar mistakes this year. When he leaves that walk-in he feels like he let everybody down. He’s filled with a lot of guilty, a lot of shame.”

Jeremy continued, “Instead of facing it and trying to treat it and apologize, I think he buries himself back in his work and he pushes himself and everybody else around him thinking that, that is what they want or what they might need.”