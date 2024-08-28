 
Christina Applegate credits Ed O'Neill for 'raising her'

The actress looked back on time working with Ed O’Neill on their classic sitcom, 'Married... with Children'

August 28, 2024

For Christina Applegate, Ed O’Neill was not only her 'incredible' onscreen dad but also a father figure in real life too.

In a recent episode of Applegate’s podcast, MeSsy with Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, O’Neill appeared as a guest on Tuesday, August 27.

During the podcast, the two reflected on the time working on their classic sitcom, Married... with Children.

The actress said while introducing O’Neill that he basically "raised her."

She began with, "I don't even know how to explain this person. He raised me, so if you don't like anything about me, it's his fault."

The Dead to Me actress quipped, "If you do like anything about me, also his fault."

"Years years of my life spent with this man and he's an incredible actor, he's an incredible human being," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Applegate played the role of Kelly while O'Neill starred as Al Bundy on Fox’s Married... with Children, aired between 1987 to 1997.

