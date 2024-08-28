Pink gives teen daughter backstage pep talk in behind-the-scene video

Pink's teen daughter, Willow, is already getting superstar lessons from her mom.



Pink was joined by her teen daughter for a duet during their last week surprise stop at Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Taking to Instagram, Pink dropped a carousel of snaps from her Summer Carnival Tour including a candid moment between the mother-daughter duo at the DNC.

In the video captured on August 22, Pink can be seen reassuring her daughter Willow, 13, right before they were called to the stage to sing 2017 hit What About Us ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' nomination acceptance speech.

“Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will,” Pink, 44, tells her daughter.

“It’s going to be brilliant, okay? I’ll be ready,” she assured Willow. Seconds later, a stagehand signalled the singers and their crew to come to the stage.

“It’s been a busy few weeks,” Pink captioned the post which included other Summer Carnival Tour stops.

This isn't the first time Willow has showcased her singing prowess on public platforms.

Last summer, the two sang their single, Cover Me In Sunshine on the first night of Pink's Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, just days after her 12th birthday.

Pink's baby daddy, Carey Hart, also raised a roast to his daughter in an Instagram post at the time.

"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage," his caption read.

"Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked a**!!!!! Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time."

Pink and Hart, 49, also share a 7-year-old son, Jameson.