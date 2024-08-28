 
Heidi Klum heads to work in denim post European vacation with husband

Heidi Klum goes to her work at the America's Got Talent set in her denim outfit after vacationing with husband in Europe

August 28, 2024

Heidi Klum was spotted heading towards her work at the America’s Got Talent set in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old superstar put on a busty display in a V-neck denim dress from Gap, as per Daily Mail.

According to a post by an X user, the sleeveless number fell below her knees and boasted a modest slit at the front as the fashionista teamed her outfit with a quilted denim Chanel purse that she draped over her shoulder.

Moreover, her ensemble was punctuated by a pair of studded, sky-high Christian Louboutin heels while Klum wore her long blonde locks in a center part.

In order to complete her look, she accessorized with a pair of frameless, rectangular sunglasses and flaunted a long, nude-toned manicure.

It is worth mentioning that as per the publication, earlier this month, the Television host returned to her work schedule after enjoying a European vacation with her spouse, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

Furthermore, throughout the idyllic getaway she was often seen relaxing topless on the beach.

To those unversed, according to the outlet, the former Victoria's Secret model also shared pictures with her 12.2 million Instagram followers as she called her choice to go without a top in St. Barts “no big deal.”

