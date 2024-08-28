 
Demi Moore opens up about 'Charlie's Angels' sequel's impact on her

August 28, 2024

Demi Moore reflected on her career after starring in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle alongside Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu.

During a conversation with Michelle Yeoh for Interview Magazine, Moore stated, “What’s interesting is I felt criticism more when I hit my 40s. I had done Charlie’s Angels, and there was a lot of conversation around this scene in a bikini, and it was all very heightened, a lot of talk about how I looked.”

In regards to this, she continued by admitting, “And then I found that there didn’t seem to be a place for me. I didn’t feel like I didn’t belong. It’s more like I felt that feeling of, I’m not 20, I’m not 30, but I wasn’t yet what they perceived as a mother.”

Furthermore, according to Deadline, after starring as Madison Lee in the 2003 Charlie’s Angels sequel, The Substance star questioned her place in Hollywood as she often asked herself, “Where do I fit in?”

It is worth mentioning that this wasn’t the first time Demi felt “flat,” as she added, “I don’t know if I’ve ever done that when I’ve come up against something that I don’t understand exists as a limitation.”

As far as the film is concerned, as reported by the publication, McG directed the action comedy, and Moore played the film’s villain, a former angel who became an independent operative.

