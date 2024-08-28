 
Prince Harry's friend opens up about duke's love for Britain

Prince Harry last visited Britain in May without Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet

August 28, 2024

Prince Harry's friend opens up about duke's love for Britain

Prince Harry stepped down as senior working royal and moved to US with his wife Meghan Markle back in 2020, however, royal watchers have claimed that the duke does not look happy anymore.

Amid these claims, now a friend of Prince Harry has revealed that he has become “angry” because he keeps looking back at the past and how people perceive him now compared to how they used to.

Speaking to the Times, per Cheat Sheet, a friend of Prince Harry says “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

The friend went on saying Harry spends so much of his time “thinking of the past and pining for the love and affection of the British public he had received before stepping back from royal duties in 2020.”

Also recently, historian and biographer Hugo Vickers predicted that Prince Harry would return to the Royal Family within a decade, but without Meghan Markle.

Hugo expressed concerns about Harry's relationship with Meghan, suggesting that she holds an unhealthy level of control over him.

The royal historian said strains on the relationship have reportedly grown over the past 12 months.

