Bad Bunny collaborates with Austin Butler in thriller 'Caught Stealing'

Bad Bunny joined Austin Butler in the upcoming thriller Caught Stealing from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky.

Austin, who rocketed to international stardom for his performance in the 2022 biopic Elvis, is leading the cast of Caught Stealing, as a washed up ex-baseball player.

According to Daily Mail, the character's life takes a turn that sees him caught up in the criminal underbelly of New York City's downtown in the 1990s.

As per Deadline, although news of Bad Bunny's casting broke this Tuesday, the identity of his character has yet to be revealed.

As far as the film is concerned, Caught Stealing is based on a 2004 novel of the same name by Charlie Huston who boasts a starry cast including Zoe Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King and Liev Schreiber.

Furthermore, the author of the book is adapting the screenplay himself and it is said to be directed by Darren.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the publication, Bad Bunny's latest professional coup came on the heels of his rekindled summer romance with supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner.

According to the outlet, they first went public as a couple in February 2023, however, by the end of that year it was circulated that they had brought the curtains down on their relationship.