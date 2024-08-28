 
King Charles takes firm stance against Prince Andrew

August 28, 2024

King Charles will soon take a final stance on the future of his ‘disgraced’ brother Prince Andrew amid their ongoing feud over the Royal Lodge.

Discussing the Duke of York’s in ability to maintain his current residence, a royal expert urged the monarch to make a final call about his brother.

The expert said that King Charles needs to set a precedent for accountability by moving Andrew to the Frogmore Cottage, whose previous residents were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert and commentator Lee Cohen said that Charles throwing Andrew out of the 30-estate property would show that no member of the royal family is beyond reproach.

“He has been generous to his brother, supporting him financially,” Lee said of Charles backing Andrew. “He doesn’t seem to need a larger house.”

The expert shared how badly it would reflect on Charles if he cannot make Andrew leave the Lodge. “It’s not being mean,” he said.

“It’s not mean to evict Prince Andrew. It protects the monarchy’s integrity and protects it from future damage,” he shared. “It’s institutionally ensuring clarity and focus on the roles of the people who are associated with the institution.”

Lee went on to say that it “aligns privileges with responsibilities and it sets a precedent for accountability by taking a firm stance with Prince Andrew’s residencies.”

“It would communicate that no member - regardless of their birthright - is beyond reproach.”

