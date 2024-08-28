Mariah Carey ruthless to late sister Alison even on her death bed

Mariah Carey snubbed her dying sister Alison despite prior knowledge of her limited days.

Alison’s close friend, David Baker made the sad revelation in light of Mariah's announcement that she was 'heartbroken' over her mother and sister's demise.

“A phone call or, better still, a video call would have meant so much to Alison. But it never came,” Baker told The Sun US on Tuesday.

As per the source, Mariah, 55, did not even check up on Alison when she was put on hospice care weeks ago.

“The callous rejection added more hurt to Alison’s pain,” he said of Mariah's elder sister who was “unhappy” that the Emotions songstress had “cut off contact with her” and chose to keep her distance.

“She talked about it frequently. She wondered if Mariah or any of her relatives would come to her funeral,” the insider added. “I am told that a memorial service is planned for a future date, but nothing now.”



However, Mariah did spend time with her mother, Patricia Carey, who died the same day as Alison, as per a statement the four-time Grammy winner gave to People.

“I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Mariah told the outlet.



“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.” the outlet further quoted Mariah.

Alison struggled with alcohol addiction in addition to other health issues, the outlet reported.

After a 2015 home invasion, she suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as vision and short-term memory problems. She also battled spine and digestive disorders.

Mariah was also estranged from her brother, Morgan, when she released her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey—which pushed both her siblings to sue her for defamation and “intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

At one point in her memoir, Mariah wrote it was, at least at the time, "emotionally and physically safer" for her "not to have any contact" with Alison or Morgan.



Mariah also had a complicated relationship with her mother throughout her life.