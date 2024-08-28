Marisa Tomei recalls witnessing Tom Holland, Zendaya's love story on 'Spider-Man' sets

Marisa Tomei played Aunt May in Tom Holland and Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' movies

Marisa Tomei witnessed Tom Holland and Zendaya’s love story from the very beginning.

Marisa played Aunt May in Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy and saw him and Zendaya grow up and fall in love.

The actress spoke about the experience in a Fan Expo Canada event, saying, “I think some of the favorite things were really just watching Tom and Zendaya grow up and watching them fall in love. And seeing their phenomenal talent and being blown away from the get-go.”

Speaking about the duo’s immense stardom, she said: “Some people are just meant for it, and they are meant for it. They carry enormous, enormous star power and they manage to be real people at the same time.”

She then went on to heap praise on Tom and Zendaya for their many talents.

“They can do everything. They sing, they dance, they act, they do stunts, they design fashion,” Marisa raved. “I mean, what are they not doing? They are incredible, incredible people.”

Earlier this year, an insider dished about the duo’s relationship and claimed that there’s talk of marriage.

They told People, “They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part.

“There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality,” the tipster claimed.

Tom Holland and Zendaya met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016 and began dating in 2021.