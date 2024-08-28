Real reason Prince Harry is visiting New York without Meghan Markle revealed

 
Prince Harry is visiting New York City next month without Meghan Markle

August 28, 2024

Prince Harry is taking a trip to New York next month for some engagements but his wife Meghan Markle won’t be joining him.

According to a source, Meghan is giving the Duke of Sussex some space so he can highlight his patronages and initiatives that are close to his heart.

“The trip will support Harry's work with his patronages," a source told The Express.

Another tipster said: "Meghan doesn't have to attend every event with her husband. If she skips an event, it doesn't mean there is anything wrong between them.”

“She's happy for him [Harry] to take this one on his own to shine a light on what really matters to him," they added.

Harry will be part of the Climate Week, which kicks off on September 22 and runs until September 29, while High-level Week runs from September 23 to September 27.

The dad-of-two will be in NYC to "advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” according to the announcement.

Prince Harry will also “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”

