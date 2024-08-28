 
Kylie Jenner finds new way to blow off steam amid family problems: Source

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not on the same page with her mother Kris Jenner in the wake of Timothee Chalamet cheating rumours

Web Desk
August 28, 2024

Kylie Jenner is reportedly putting too much pressure on the nannies of her children.

As fans will be aware, the 27-year-old two kids, daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire 2, with former boyfriend Travis Scott.

Recently, a confidante shared with Life & Style about the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, “The nannies work 12-hour shifts.”

They continued to mention that the caretakers for Kylie Jenner barely get any time for them, and this hectic schedule imposed by the beauty mogul was impacting their well-being.

“They have hardly any work-life balance,” the source added and noted, “It’s extreme, and on top of that, Kylie is super strict about everything from sleep schedules to what her children eat.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this news comes amid reports that Kris and Kylie have hidden drama related to the mogul's former boyfriend, Travis and new beau Timothee Chalamet.

“She’ll say the exact number of grapes Stormi should be given for a snack!” the insider even mentioned and revealed that due to this reason one of their nannies stepped down from the role.

“She quit!” the source went on to disclose.

Wrapping up the chat, they added, “The kids are actually very well-behaved, but the nanny just became overwhelmed by the tediousness of working for their mother.”

