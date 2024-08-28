Photo: Jennifer Lopez tried to save face amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly did not want the world to know that her marriage with Ben Affleck was going through marital woes.

This was the reason, she flashed big smiles for the cameras even when Ben Affleck “had already given up” on their marriage.

An insider recently revealed to Life & Style, “Jen was concerned with saving face when the divorce speculation started.”

“She made sure to step out smiling and be photographed with Ben when she could to try to stop the rumors,” the confidante also stated.

Nonetheless, “The more time they spent apart, the more clear it became to him the marriage was a mistake,” the insider added and resigned from the chat.

This news comes after an insider shared with People Magazine, “It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind.”

“She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out,” the insider continued in the report.

In conclusion, they claimed, “They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around.”