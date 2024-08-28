 
Geo News

Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?

Mariah Carey's sister, Alison passed away at the age of 63, on August 24

By
Web Desk
|

August 28, 2024

Mariah Carey made late sister, Alisons life tough?
Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?

Mariah Carey’s late sister Alison Carey faced a difficult time before her death.

The singer’s sibling, who passed away on August 24, was able to see her children before she took her last breath, as per her friend and advocate.

David Baker, who knew Alison, for nine years, had a conversation with PEOPLE and revealed that the 63-year-old “had a tough life” before she died at her home in Coxsackie, New York.

“We saw it coming, but it’s still a shock,” he said, adding, “She got ill fairly quickly and a month later, she’s gone.”

Previously, he also took to his X account, on August 3, sharing that Alison had entered hospice. Baker also helped her find her final apartment in Coxsackie, New York, where she had lived for the past three years.

He stated that there were talks of entering Alison in a nursing home prior to the move, but he aided her with the aim that she could remain living on her own.

“She got her wish,” Baker noted, clarifying, “She died in her own home.”

Prince Harry decides to split from Meghan Markle after King Charles message
Prince Harry decides to split from Meghan Markle after King Charles message
Tim Burton makes surprising confession about original 'Beetlejuice' movie video
Tim Burton makes surprising confession about original 'Beetlejuice' movie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keeping THIS secret from their children
Jennifer Lopez tried to save face amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Jennifer Lopez tried to save face amid Ben Affleck divorce: Report
Liam Gallagher reveals ‘dark' reason behind Oasis split
Liam Gallagher reveals ‘dark' reason behind Oasis split
Ben Affleck's parting gift to Jennifer Lopez revealed video
Ben Affleck's parting gift to Jennifer Lopez revealed
Hozier recounts Cillian Murphy meeting that inspired ‘Too Sweet' lyrics
Hozier recounts Cillian Murphy meeting that inspired ‘Too Sweet' lyrics
Winona Ryder reveals 'favorite part' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel
Winona Ryder reveals 'favorite part' of filming 'Beetlejuice' sequel