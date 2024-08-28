Mariah Carey made late sister, Alison's life 'tough'?

Mariah Carey’s late sister Alison Carey faced a difficult time before her death.

The singer’s sibling, who passed away on August 24, was able to see her children before she took her last breath, as per her friend and advocate.

David Baker, who knew Alison, for nine years, had a conversation with PEOPLE and revealed that the 63-year-old “had a tough life” before she died at her home in Coxsackie, New York.

“We saw it coming, but it’s still a shock,” he said, adding, “She got ill fairly quickly and a month later, she’s gone.”

Previously, he also took to his X account, on August 3, sharing that Alison had entered hospice. Baker also helped her find her final apartment in Coxsackie, New York, where she had lived for the past three years.

He stated that there were talks of entering Alison in a nursing home prior to the move, but he aided her with the aim that she could remain living on her own.

“She got her wish,” Baker noted, clarifying, “She died in her own home.”