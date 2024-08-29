Photo: 'Spice Girls' Mel B hit with grave accusations by ex-husband

Spice Girls' Mel B has reportedly been accused by ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte.

According to the new findings of In Touch Weekly, Stephen has denied the musician’s accusations of “crimes and horrific offenses, including physical beatings, rape, financial abuse, emotional abuse, sex trafficking, and illegal gun possession.”

Stephen’s lawyer claimed, “[Mel’s motion for sanctions] is a vexatious tactic calculated to increase the costs of this litigation and waste the Court’s limited and valuable judicial resources.”

,“Contrary to the impression that may have been imparted by [Mel’s] motion, this lawsuit is more than simply an action for defamation. [Stephen] initiated this action against [Mel] following [Mel’s] near decade-long campaign to cause him severe emotional distress and destroy his reputation,” the legal proceedings also stated.

His lawyer continued, “[Mel’s] planned takedown and harassment of [Stephen] began with a fraudulent claim of domestic violence in California court in 2017 and continues in rapid-fire motion to this day.”

“The complaint lays bare the extensive history of [Mel’s] wide-ranging, diabolical harassment campaign against Mr. Belafonte … The complaint also contains numerous factual allegations showing the widespread nature of [Mel’s] very recent efforts to promote her defamatory statements in the press and media, including, without limitation, her appearances on high-profile, televised programs such as The View, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and Live with Jenna and Hoda,” they claimed in conclusion.