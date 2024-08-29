Brooke Shields lent daughter Grier her 'first wedding dress'

Brooke Shields's daughter, Grier Henchy borrowed one of the notable dresses from her mother’s closet for her 2024 high school graduation



In a recent interview with People published on August 28, the 59-year-old actress revealed that her 18-year-old daughter wore the gown she donned to marry tennis ace Andre Agassi in 1997.

“Her graduation dress was my first wedding dress,” Shields told the outlet.

“We had to re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek," Grier added.

Grier has just started her first year of college at Wake Forest University, where her older sister Rowan also studies.

“We took out all the poof because I didn’t want it poofy.” Shields said, noting “And we made it strapless.”

While gushing over how her daughter looked in her dress she said, “She looked great in it.”

“It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Shields shares her two daughters Rowan and Grier with her second husband Chris Henchy.