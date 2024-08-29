Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's inner circle as they prioritse family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's inner circle as they maintain family privacy

Meghan Markle has surrounded herself with a supportive group of friends.



In an interview with US Weekly, a family friend has revealed that as the Duchess of Sussex embarks on her new ventures, she "has a great group of friends who are all successful in their own ways who she really trusts."

Among her close friends are Serena Williams and Ellen DeGeneres, who have consistently offered support.

Additionally, Meghan has also formed connection with local moms she meet regularly in Montecito.

On the other hand, Prince Harry maintains "a small [group] of close friends" focusing on those who are loyal and supportive.

"He’ll always be fond of his home country, but the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority. If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that," insider shared.

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have adapted well to their new life in California prioritising their family's privacy.

The source noted, "I think every parent wants to share their kid with the world, but they just can’t." While Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have more security, Prince Harry and Meghan’s children do not have the same level of protection.

"They know the world wants to see [them but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does," source added.