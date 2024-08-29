King Charles bestows rare Royal title upon Queen Camilla in major move

King Charles has presented his beloved wife, Queen Camilla, with new honour, helping her create history as she becomes the “first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.”



The announcement was made by the Buckingham Palace on their official social media account as they revealed that Camilla has received the new title.

The association is an organization dedicated to supporting serving and veteran Riflemen, their families, and fostering connections with the regiment.

Sharing a snap of the Queen Consort, the Palace stated, “The Queen has become the first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.”

“The organisation offers a forum for serving and veteran Riflemen of all ranks, along with their families, to stay connected with the regiment, providing friendship, support, and assistance.

“The Rifles, formed in 2007, are the largest infantry regiment in the British Army,” they added. “Her Majesty became Colonel-in-Chief of @rifles_regiment in 2020, taking over from The late Duke of Edinburgh.”



Queen Camilla has been serving as the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles since 2020, a position previously held by the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.