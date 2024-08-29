Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open up on new hunt

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be in hot waters while finding people to make a team for their new projects, have dismissed speculations about their new hunt.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly reacted to the reports that they are facing hard time while hunting for a new CEO amid a delay in launching products for Meghan's new lifestyle brand.



The former Suits star's American Riviera Orchard brand has become a talk of the town since it was launched earlier this year as so far no products have been put on sale even after massive publicity.

Now, a media out has revealed the reaction of the Sussexes and the reason why the couple are cautious about the new hiring.



"The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they are very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people's backs up," an insider told Closer.

A separate source, with links to the couple, told People that Meghan has been busy working behind the scenes to prepare for the later this year.

The Duchess of Sussex has yet to find a CEO suitable for the position, with a source claiming this is due to the couple's demanding style of management.

It comes as the mother-of-two's new Netflix show is set to be released in 2025 as she grapples with trademark issues. The global trademark issues that Meghan is facing may have contributed to the streaming service's decision to schedule her new show for the next year.

The show, which so far does not have a title, has been pencilled in for a release date of mid-2025, according to the Mail.

Meghan Markle has sought to trademark the name of her brand for international use ahead of a full-scale launch. However, records show that in July, some four months after requesting to register it, there were a number of "irregularities" which needed to be "corrected."

Harry and Meghan's legal team was reportedly notified by the US Patents and Trademarks Office of various issues, including incorrect classification of yoga blankets, picnic baskets and recipe books.