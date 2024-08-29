Suki Waterhouse surprises fans with new collaboration

Suki Waterhouse has joined hands with a premium brand.



Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram handle, the Good Looking singer announced that she is “authentically honoured to announce” her collaboration with Authentic Beauty Concept.



Leaning into her signature Seventies aesthetic, the singer, who is married to the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, herself in pearlescent textures for a recent announcement.

According to Waterhouse, the brand has "the most gorgeous products and the best team".

In a series of professional images shared online, the 32-yar-old singer posed within a serene indoor setting while promoting the product.



Her makeup look crafted by Shelby Smith, featuring a honied complexion, a bronzed smokey eye with an eyeliner flick, a rosy blush blend and a mocha lip.

Authentic Beauty Concept is a high-end, sustainable hair care hub focused on providing pure, vegan, and eco-friendly products.

Her collaboration announcement comes after her performance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.



While supporting her friend, she in a post, wrote, “Thank you @taylorswift for this once in a lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for the unwavering support in my own journey as an artist. You are the world’s biggest and brightest star, I love you so much.”