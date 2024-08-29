 
Geo News

Only thing keeping Jennifer Lopez 'sane' amid Ben Affleck dating rumours

Insider dished details about Jennifer Lopez's new coping mechanisms amid Ben Affleck divorce

By
Web Desk
|

August 29, 2024

Photo: Only thing keeping Jennifer Lopez sane amid Ben Affleck dating rumours
Photo: Only thing keeping Jennifer Lopez 'sane' amid Ben Affleck dating rumours

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly coping with the divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck by doubling down on her fitness regime.

According to a new report of Life & Style, the Atlas star is fixated on dieting and working out after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in April 2024.

While Ben Affleck is being romantically linked to the 36-year-old Kick Kennedy, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly trying to blow off some steam in the gym.

A tipster even claimed that this is the only thing which keeps her “sane” during these troubling times and added, “She’s working out like crazy, mornings and afternoons for hours at a time.”

The source also disclosed, “She’s not eating nearly enough, just salads by the look of her.”

“No wonder she’s walking around with a rumbling tummy and is cranky,” the insider explained.

“She flies off the handle quite easily and gets emotional about stuff she wouldn’t have batted an eyelid over before,” they remarked and resigned from the chat. 

Julianne Hough looks back on 'greatest' time with ex-hubby Brooks Laich
Julianne Hough looks back on 'greatest' time with ex-hubby Brooks Laich
Winona Ryder dishes out what bizarre act airport security made her do video
Winona Ryder dishes out what bizarre act airport security made her do
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open up on new hunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle open up on new hunt
Tommy Fury 'desperate' to win back his 'dream woman' Molly-Mae Hague
Tommy Fury 'desperate' to win back his 'dream woman' Molly-Mae Hague
Jason Kelce reveals secret to success of his and Travis' podcast series
Jason Kelce reveals secret to success of his and Travis' podcast series
Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe recalls dramatic breakup with Jason Tartick
Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe recalls dramatic breakup with Jason Tartick
Machine Gun Kelly's parenting advice hits Logan Paul hard, sparks tears
Machine Gun Kelly's parenting advice hits Logan Paul hard, sparks tears
Prince Harry seeks Royal redemption with ‘part time' role video
Prince Harry seeks Royal redemption with ‘part time' role