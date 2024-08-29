Photo: Only thing keeping Jennifer Lopez 'sane' amid Ben Affleck dating rumours

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly coping with the divorce from her estranged husband, Ben Affleck by doubling down on her fitness regime.

According to a new report of Life & Style, the Atlas star is fixated on dieting and working out after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck in April 2024.

While Ben Affleck is being romantically linked to the 36-year-old Kick Kennedy, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly trying to blow off some steam in the gym.

A tipster even claimed that this is the only thing which keeps her “sane” during these troubling times and added, “She’s working out like crazy, mornings and afternoons for hours at a time.”

The source also disclosed, “She’s not eating nearly enough, just salads by the look of her.”

“No wonder she’s walking around with a rumbling tummy and is cranky,” the insider explained.

“She flies off the handle quite easily and gets emotional about stuff she wouldn’t have batted an eyelid over before,” they remarked and resigned from the chat.