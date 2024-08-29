 
Angelina Jolie reveals deep connection to Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie gushes about her new project on the inspiring life of opera singer, Maria Callas

August 29, 2024

Angelina Jolie admits she feels a deep connection to singer Maria Callas, whom the Oscar winner portrays in the new biopic titled Maria.

During the press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 29, the 49-year-old actress was questioned about how much she personally feels connected to the iconic opera singer of the 20th century.

"Well, there's a lot I won't say in this room, that you probably know or assume," she said with a laugh.

The Maleficent actress went on to say, "I think the way I related to her may be a surprise — [it was] probably the part of her that's extremely soft and doesn’t have room in the world to be as soft as she truly was, and as emotionally open as she truly was."

"I share her vulnerability more than anything,” Jolie added.

The Pablo Larraín-directed biopic was premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 29 but a release date has not yet been announced.

