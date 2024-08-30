Oasis ignites another clash amid anticipated reunion plans?

Oasis may just be plunging into another feud just before their much-anticipated reunion.

As per reports by Mirror, rehearsals for the reunion concerts of the Live Forever crooners may face delays for up to "a few months" as Noel Gallagher has several holidays plans while brother Liam has his string of solo gigs scheduled for 2024.

The outlet also recently reported how the band is reforming with Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs and Gem Archer both onboard for the upcoming 2025 tour.

On August 20, Noel, revealed in a podcast how he would take time off to relax and travel different places for the next few months.

“Over the next two months I’ll be all over the place on holiday. I’m going to the South of France for a week and then I’m going to Ibiza for a week and then I’m back in London for a week and then I’m going to Greece for a couple of weeks and then maybe off to LA to see some friends,” he stated.

Subtly hinting at the supposed chaos an Oasis reunion might bring, Noel also noted, “Usually at the end of a tour you have nothing lined up but you’re like I’m going to take a few months off and then I’m going to do this. But I don’t have any desire to make any plans.”