Meghan Markle ‘tearful sacrifices' mishandled by system: Insider

Meghan Markle was reportedly heartbroken over her final decision to quit as a senior Royal.



The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from her position as a working Royal alongside Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, regretted giving up a lot from her personality to fit into the system.

As per the Irish Times, Omid Scobie wrote: "The courtiers blame Meghan, and some family do. She, on the other hand, felt she had sacrificed a lot for the royals.

"As Meghan tearfully told a friend in March: ‘I gave up my entire life for this family. I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.'"

Meanwhile, Royal author Jane Marguerite Tippett told 9Honey: "It was probably a very complicated situation, the one that Meghan found herself in."

She said: "The institution didn't understand how to deal with a woman, not so much who was divorced, but who had had a very independent life, who had had an education, who had lived the first 35 years of her life as someone who called her own shots, called her own story, and they probably didn't come to grips with that in perhaps the most pragmatic way."

