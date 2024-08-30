Meghan Markle receives bitter nickname from Royal courtiers: Author

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been given bitter names by courtiers ever-since they’ve left the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California alongside their two children, are not often spoke of unless necessary.

However, when conversations happen around them, Royal courtiers ensure to give them monikers that do not involve their names.

Royal author Craig Brown in his book, ‘Called a Voyage Around The Queen’ refers to broadcaster Gyles Brandreth’s comment in 2022: "These days, the names of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, do not crop up very often in court circles... When they do, courtiers flinch almost imperceptibly and change the subject - or, if that's not possible, refer to them obliquely as 'persons who live overseas.’”

"Mention the Sussexes to other members of the royal family... and they simply smile briefly and say, 'We wish them all the best' - and nothing else,” the author noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.