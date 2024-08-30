Chris Martin surprises Dublin crowd with street performance

Chris Martin surprised his fans with an unannounced performance on the streets of Dublin amid Coldplay World Tour.



On Wednesday, August 28, the Coldplay lead vocalist hit the streets of the capital of Ireland ahead of the band’s first of four Dublin concerts on Thursday.

He performed his new song WE PRAY, along with all the collaborators featured in the track including Palestinian-Chilean singer Elyanna, Argentine singer Tini, Nigerian singer Burna Boy, and English rapper Little Simz.

It is pertinent to mention that Martin dropped his news track on August 23.

The video clip of the star-studded group, surprising Grafton Street-goers is posted on Coldplay’s official Instagram account.



In the footage, the group can be seen performing with only a speaker and a few microphones.



The caption along with the clip reads, "WE PRAY. Grafton Street, Dublin. Magic moment with @burnaboygram, @littlesimz, @elyanna, @tinistoessel.”

“Thanks to everyone who showed up, and to TikTok for helping to make it happen,” the caption continued.

Moreover, Burna Boy also posted a video clip of their performance on Grafton Street and behind-the-scenes moments before they kicked off.