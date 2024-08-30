Prince Harry sends stern message to King Charles, William with new move

Prince Harry made a surprising move amid the growing speculations of peace talks with the royal family.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex has reportedly attended the funeral of her late mother Princess Diana's brother-in-law, Lord Robert Fellowes in the UK.

The Sun claimed that the former working royal was spotted with his estranged brother under the same roof after their father King Charles' coronation ceremony.

The media publication revealed that a close friend of the royal family shared that they were "very happy to confirm both princes were there."



However, the sibling duo did not share a single word as they "arrived [at the event] very discreetly."

Amid the news of Harry and William's reunion in the UK, royal fans have been speculating that the Duke sent a stern message to his family that he is not ready for peace talks till his security concerns get resolved.

Moreover, Meghan Markle's husband's alleged arrival in his homeland came after The Mail shared that the Monarch wanted to offer the olive brand to his son at the request of his spiritual leaders.