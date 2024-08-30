 
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey ‘Jurassic World Rebirth': First look released

'Jurassic World Rebirth,' featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, will hit cinemas on July 2, 2025

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

The Jurassic franchise has released the first look of their highly anticipated seventh instalment, the Jurassic World Rebirth.

Recently, Universal pictures shared the poster of the movie which featured the lead stars, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey.

One of the posters shared shows the duo astonishingly looking at something while hiding in the bentgrass. 

Another picture features a 'scared' Mahershala Ali, standing and holding a fire torch in his hand.

In the action-thriller movie, Johansson plays the role of covert operations expert, while Ali will portray the character of a trusted team leader with Bailey taking on the role of a Paleontologist.

The scientific-fiction movie’s synopsis is written as, “The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

“Experienced covert operations expert Zora Bennett is contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs.

“When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic reptiles, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades."

While fans await the release of the film, it is pertinent to mention here that the Jurassic World  trilogy has a history to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

Additionally, the Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to release in theaters on July 2, 2025.

