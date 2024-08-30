 
Psychic makes surprising predictions about Prince William amid King Charles abdication calls

King Charles has been facing calls to abdicate for his heir Prince William amid cancer treatment

August 30, 2024

A celebrity psychic astrologer has made surprising predictions about Prince William amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment.

According to Cheat Sheet, per Slingo, Inbaal Honigman read Tarot for King Charles and Prince William and predicted what’s ahead for them in the coming months.

The psychic predicted about Prince William “A review of the charities that the prince supports is on the cards, as he balances out all the work he’s able to do with all his other commitments.

She further said, “He’ll be photographed on a red carpet to much applause. A pro at balancing his personal life against his many commitments, William’s year is busy.”

The celebrity astrologer went on claiming, “But he makes sure that he can find the time to enjoy his family, read a book, and go for a country walk ensuring that he doesn’t suffer from burnout.”

The psychic pulled “The Magician” card which is all about balancing work and commitments with family time.

About King Charles, the astrologer explained: “The king, with Queen Camilla and Prince William, find the time to share their duties around.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton have been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and currently undergoing treatment.

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate following his cancer diagnosis.

