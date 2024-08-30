Taylor Swift fans slam ASAP Rocky over new track 'Tailor Swif'

ASAP Rocky's latest single Tailor Swif, has caused a stir among Taylor Swift fans, affectionately known as Swifties.



The track, which the rapper first previewed during Rolling Loud Portugal in July 2022, had previously been leaked online.

Rocky to address the situation on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a snippet of the track's music video with the caption, "SINCE U DUMMIES LEAKED IT ALREADY," indicating his frustration with the leak.

Swifties have reacted strongly to the release with many accusing the rapper, who shares two kids with Rihanna, of using Swift's name for attention.

One user wrote on X, "Rihannas baby daddy who needed donald trump to get him out of jail,bc he was found guilty of assaulting another man writing a song based on a woman to get back to charts."

Another commented on Rocky's frustration on the leak, stating, "then don’t try to leech off of taylor for clout?

The track, Tailor Swif is from the rapper's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb.

Although the album’s official release date has yet to be confirmed, Rocky has shared that he played the album for filmmaker Tim Burton, who was reportedly impressed by the work.