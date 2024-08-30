Photo: Ben Affleck thinks highly of Jennifer Lopez for THIS reason: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might have different parenting styles, but they both reportedly respect each other’s view on life.

According to a confidante privy to In Touch Weekly, the Daredevil star is “obviously very pleased and grateful” towards Jennifer Lopez because “she’s been so kind to the kids and going out of her way to stay close to them” despite their marital woes.

For those unversed, Jennifer is the mother of twins Max and Emme (16) whereas Ben fathered kids Violet (18), Seraphina (15), and Samuel (12) over the course of his marriage with former wife Jennifer Garner.

The source also added, “She’s showing a lot of class, and it’s gone a long way to softening him towards her.”

“He was being really tough on her, but he’s really impressed just how much maturity and kindness she’s shown his kids and he admits it’s made him see her in a better light,” they continued of the 55-year-old multihyphenate.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was also reported earlier that Jennifer Lopez remained close to Ben’s children but kept her own brood at bay during their marital woes.