Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's tragic death reason revealed

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu's Knight's death cause has surfaced.

The Los Angeles County's medical examiner released a statement Thursday declaring that Lucy's cause of death was hydrogen sulfide toxicity and that the 'manner of death is suicide.'

"Knight was found unresponsive in a private residence on July 19 by law enforcement conducting a welfare check," the statement said of Lucy, who died at age 25.

A deputy medical examiner conducted the exam on July 22, and certified the cause of death as of Thursday, officials said.

As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Hydrogen sulfide is 'a colorless, flammable, highly toxic gas' and the symptoms of acute exposure 'include nausea, headaches, delirium, disturbed equilibrium, tremors, convulsions, and skin and eye irritation.'

The CDC said that 'inhalation of high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can produce extremely rapid unconsciousness and death.'

Slash announced his stepdaughter's death in an Instagram statement on July 22.



'My heart is permanently fractured,' Slash said in the post with selfie of Lucy-Bleu. 'I will never ever stop missing you & remembering what a beacon of happiness, laughter, creativity & beauty you have always been ... & still are.'

Slash had canceled four tour dates of his solo S.E.R.P.E.N.T Tour in Toronto which he rescheduled on 28 July 2024 at Budweiser Stage.

Slash was first romantically linked to Lucy's mother Meegan Hodges in 1989 before they rekindled their relationship years later in 2015. Meegan shared her late daughter Lucy with Mark Knight.



After Slash’s announcement on social media, a post also emerged on Lucy’s profile on Instagram.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry," the caption read.

"Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace,” her post read.

