 
Geo News

Katy Perry drops delivery room clip of day she welcomed first child

Katy Perry welcomed her first daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26, 2020

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Katy Perry drops delivery room clip of day she welcomed first child
Katy Perry drops delivery room clip of day she welcomed first child

Katy Perry is looking back on very special moments of her life - the day her first child arrived.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the 39-year-old singer posted a throwback clip of herself lying on a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 4.

In the video, Katy is asked, "What day is it?." She replied, “It’s the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it’s the day my 5th record comes out.”

Ahead of sharing the clip, the Dark Horse hitmaker celebrated the four-year of the release of her album Smile.

“Happy 4th birthday to my album smile,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 29, alongside a snap of the cover art for the album.

“Where were you when this album came out, I’ll show you where I was,” Katy added.

For those unversed, Katy welcomed her first daughter on August 26, 2020, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Prince Harry playing with King Charles emotions over Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry playing with King Charles emotions over Archie, Lilibet
Daniel Craig stirs Oscar talk with new role worlds apart from James Bond
Daniel Craig stirs Oscar talk with new role worlds apart from James Bond
Molly-Mae Hague 'ready to move forward' after Tommy Furry split
Molly-Mae Hague 'ready to move forward' after Tommy Furry split
Liam Payne makes rare comment about son Bear amid 31st birthday celebration video
Liam Payne makes rare comment about son Bear amid 31st birthday celebration
Emma Roberts reveals her 'true dream' of playing THIS pop star in her biopic
Emma Roberts reveals her 'true dream' of playing THIS pop star in her biopic
Psychic makes surprising predictions about Prince William amid King Charles abdication calls video
Psychic makes surprising predictions about Prince William amid King Charles abdication calls
Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's tragic death reason revealed
Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's tragic death reason revealed
Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry