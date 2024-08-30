Katy Perry drops delivery room clip of day she welcomed first child

Katy Perry is looking back on very special moments of her life - the day her first child arrived.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the 39-year-old singer posted a throwback clip of herself lying on a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, 4.

In the video, Katy is asked, "What day is it?." She replied, “It’s the day after I gave birth to Daisy Dove Bloom and it’s the day my 5th record comes out.”

Ahead of sharing the clip, the Dark Horse hitmaker celebrated the four-year of the release of her album Smile.

“Happy 4th birthday to my album smile,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 29, alongside a snap of the cover art for the album.

“Where were you when this album came out, I’ll show you where I was,” Katy added.

For those unversed, Katy welcomed her first daughter on August 26, 2020, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.