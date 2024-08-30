Oasis receives stark warning ahead of their tour after reunion

Brothers Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher have received a serious warning ahead of their tour amid reunion.

Recently, the brothers announced their comeback as Oasis, revealing dates of their upcoming tour in Manchester, Wembley, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Dublin, set to begin on July 4, 2025.



However, it is important to note here that the brothers have spoken about their health issues as Liam is suffering from arthritis and Noel needs a knee surgery.



Speaking on their health condition, a health expert, Dr Simon Theobalds sent a warning to Lian and Noel as they gear up for their tour.

In a conversation with The Mirror, the expert urged the brothers to take care of their health.

"Managing arthritis requires consistent health measures, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, weight management, and sometimes medication to reduce pain, maintain joint function, and improve overall quality of life," he said.

“A balanced diet rich in lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates ensures sustained energy, while anti-inflammatory foods.

“To maintain vocal cord health, drinking plenty of water keeps them lubricated, reducing the risk of strain. Regular vocal warm-ups and cool-downs before and after performances can help maintain vocal health.

“Managing Hashimoto's disease involves a combination of medication, lifestyle changes, and regular monitoring."

Before concluding he suggested, “A balanced diet rich in nutrients like selenium and iodine supports thyroid function, while regular exercise can improve energy levels and help manage weight.”