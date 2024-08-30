 
Geo News

Daniel Craig stirs Oscar talk with new role worlds apart from James Bond

Daniel Craig starred in fived James Bond movies in a career spanning over 30 years

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2024

Daniel Craig starred in fived James Bond movies in a career spanning over 30 years
Daniel Craig starred in fived James Bond movies in a career spanning over 30 years 

Daniel Craig's role as a gay person in the upcoming film Queer has set the Venice Film Festival alight, and there’s even talk of an Oscar nomination for the star.

Craig, who’s known for playing James Bond in five movies, stars as American expat and war veteran William Lee. He gets into a relationship with a younger discharged Navy serviceman named Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), who suffers from drug addiction.

The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino and based on William Burroughs' semiautobiographical novella.

“It's a long way from Bond, and very explicit. Craig is brilliant in the film,” Daily Mail’s chief showbusiness writer Alison Boshoff was told.

Venice Film Festival boss Alberto Barbera also sang praise of the 007 star’s performance, saying that he gave “the performance of a lifetime” in Queer. He added that he’d be surprised if the actor’s not nominated for an Oscar next year.

In an interview, Guadagnino commented: “Queer will be my most personal film. It's a tribute to Powell and Pressburger.”

Craig has an outstanding 30-year-long acting career and has given impressive performances in the James Bond movies, as well as Layer Cake and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Prince Harry playing with King Charles emotions over Archie, Lilibet video
Prince Harry playing with King Charles emotions over Archie, Lilibet
Katy Perry drops delivery room clip of day she welcomed first child
Katy Perry drops delivery room clip of day she welcomed first child
Molly-Mae Hague 'ready to move forward' after Tommy Furry split
Molly-Mae Hague 'ready to move forward' after Tommy Furry split
Liam Payne makes rare comment about son Bear amid 31st birthday celebration video
Liam Payne makes rare comment about son Bear amid 31st birthday celebration
Emma Roberts reveals her 'true dream' of playing THIS pop star in her biopic
Emma Roberts reveals her 'true dream' of playing THIS pop star in her biopic
Psychic makes surprising predictions about Prince William amid King Charles abdication calls video
Psychic makes surprising predictions about Prince William amid King Charles abdication calls
Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's tragic death reason revealed
Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's tragic death reason revealed
Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton rejoices as Prince William reunites with Prince Harry