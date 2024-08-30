Prince Harry decides to reach out to Kate Middleton on significant day

Prince Harry is set to take a life-changing step on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly decided to reach out to Catherine to make amends with the royal family.

According to OK! magazine, the former working royal will mark his birthday on September 15 and maybe he might contact Kate "because it's on milestones like this when he really misses her."

The source shared, "She helped plan his 30th birthday and he feels bad that she won’t be involved and would love to catch up with her and see how everything is."

An insider claimed that the future Queen of England "would never go behind" her husband Prince William’s back as she is "loyal" to the royals.

"It would be a complete shock if they had peace talks but Harry still feels they all need each other," the report further stated.

Notably, these comments came after Harry and William's "frosty" reunion took place at the funeral of their beloved uncle in Norfolk, UK.