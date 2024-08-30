Winona Ryder calls Jenna Ortega an 'amazing addition' in the film

Winona Ryder has expressed her admiration for Jenna Ortega in upcoming sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Ryder, who reprised her role as Lydia Deetz, credited Ortega as crucial to the success of the series.

Reflecting on how Ortega perfectly fit in the role of Lydia's daughter, Astrid, the actress said, "There were a lot of times when I was, you know, I had sort of gotten my hopes up and, but there was never, I felt like it was sort of this kismet fate because I realized that we had to wait for Jenna to be born and grow up and be like perfect because she really just fit, she sort of completed this puzzle, you know."

Ryder also praised the film's other cast members, including Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Monica Bellucci.

"And she was such an amazing addition, as was Justin and Willem and Monica. I mean, it's like a dream cast," she said, adding, "Every moment of being there I was like very present. I made sure because I was, it's like an absolute dream come true and you just want to really be present for every single, literally every single moment."

"And I mean, of all of the things that I've done, it's really one of the most special things to just be back with these people that meant the world to me. It kind of spoiled me as an actress and you know, were so inclusive when I was a kid," the Stranger Things actress concluded.