Jenna Ortega reflects on being ‘mentally intertwined' with Winona Ryder

August 30, 2024

Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder didn’t realize how “intertwined” they are.

Ortega and Ryder both star in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and developed a close bond on the set.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where the duo had a totally unplanned twinning moment.

Both actresses wore tulle dresses, with the Wednesday star looking stunning in a sheer red Dior Haute Couture gown, which matched with the Stranger Things star’s black Chanel skirt suit.

"We didn't even talk about it," Ortega said of the ensembles. "No, I don’t know if she noticed but it was funny because we didn’t talk about it all, but we both were wearing tulle skirts so it's kind of fun that we were mentally intertwined and we didn’t realize it."

Ortega's red dress featured a heart shaped top and a tulle skirt which apparently paid homage to Ryder's Lydia Deetz’s wedding dress in the original 1988 film.

The Scream star accessorized with a Bois de Rose necklace, bracelet and rings in white gold, pink gold and diamonds of Dior Joaillerie. She opted for a matching red makeup look.

Directed by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe alongside Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder. It will hit theaters on 6 September.

