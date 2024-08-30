Noel Gallagher daughter defends young fans attending Oasis reunion

Oasis’ Noel Gallagher’s daughter, Anais, just stepped forward to defend the reunion plans of her father and his band.

As desperate attempts to get tickets to the much-anticipated 2025 tour caused some ruckus amongst the Live Forever crooners’ fan base, Anais, called out social media users for displaying, “ageism” and “misogyny.”

The Mancunian group revealed on Tuesday, that they would be reuniting, decades after a rather fiery feud between the brothers, Noel and Liam Gallagher, caused them to break the band up.

Amid the reconciliation news, many people on different platforms voices their concerns over young women “jumping on the bandwagon” to buy tickets for the concerts resulting in older fans missing out on the opportunity to see Oasis play live.

The 24-year-old daughter, wrote on a TikTok, “One thing I won’t stand for is the ageism and the misogyny around people getting tickets.”

“Sorry if a 19-year-old girl in a pink cowboy hat wants to be there, I will have my friendship bracelets ready,” she added.

This comment was uploaded on a video where the user, Josie Cannell, defended younger fans who wanted to attend the upcoming Oasis concerts.

“What do you mean everyone suddenly loves them? Everyone has always loved them. They’re one of the most famous bands in the whole entire world,” she said.