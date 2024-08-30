Photo: Nicole Kidman confessed feeling 'vulnerable, exposed'

Nicole Kidman recently got candid about her feelings towards new movie Babygirl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Family Affair star weighed in on the flick while attending the movie’s screening at this year's Venice Film Festival.

Even though the flick was very well received by the audience, Nicole confessed, "This definitely leaves me exposed and vulnerable and frightened, and all of those things when it's given to the world."

The actress went on to add, "But making it with these people here, it was delicate and intimate and very, very deep."

She also explained, "Right now, we're all a bit nervous – so I'm like, I hope my hands aren't shaking – but at the same time, I'm really proud to be at a festival like this, and to be forging ahead with films that are still being made, and particularly with women at the helm."

During the chat, she also heaped praise for Halina Reijn, the movie’s director, by saying, "I think that's what made it so compelling, being in the hands of Halina [as my director],” adding, “because I knew she wasn't going to exploit me."

"I mean, however anyone interprets it, I didn't feel exploited. I felt very much a part of it. It's the story that I wanted to be a part of, that I wanted to tell, and every part of me was committed to that," Nicole concluded.